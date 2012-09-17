BERLIN, Sept 17 A political solution in the
standoff over Iran's nuclear programme is still possible, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, but she added Tehran
posed a threat not just to Israel but to the whole world.
"I support a political solution ... and I believe that we
are not at the point where the search for political solutions
has been exhausted," she told a news conference in Berlin.
The European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton
will meet Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili in
Istanbul on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for Ashton said on Monday.