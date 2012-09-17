BERLIN, Sept 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said she and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti had discussed
the wider situation in
Europe in a recent telephone call but had not talked about any
Italian request for aid.
"We spoke about the general situation but not about any
specific request," Merkel said in response to a question about
the content of the discussion, and whether she supported a call
by the head of Italy's employers' lobby last week for Rome to
ask for aid.
"Italy is courageously carrying on with its reform programme
and has made good progress," Merkel told a news conference,
adding that Rome must decide for itself its political course.