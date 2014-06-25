BERLIN, June 25 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that her coalition government agreed that countries should use the flexibility built into Europe's Stability and Growth Pact to promote growth, competitiveness and create jobs.

"The German government agrees that the Stability and Growth Pact offers excellent conditions for that, with clear guard rails and limits on the one hand and a lot of instruments allowing flexibility on the other," she told Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament.

"We must use both just as they have been used in the past." (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown; Writing by Michelle Martin)