BERLIN May 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she had replaced her environment minister after he led her conservatives to a major election defeat in Germany's most populous state last weekend.

Merkel replaced Norbert Roettgen, once tipped as a possible successor to the chancellor, with the conservative leader in the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) Peter Altmaier.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Writing by Stephen Brown and Gareth Jones)