GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on Trump policy bets; S&P breaks $20 trillion
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
BERLIN May 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she had replaced her environment minister after he led her conservatives to a major election defeat in Germany's most populous state last weekend.
Merkel replaced Norbert Roettgen, once tipped as a possible successor to the chancellor, with the conservative leader in the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) Peter Altmaier.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Writing by Stephen Brown and Gareth Jones)
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
Feb 13 The evacuation of nearly 200,000 people living down river from the tallest dam in the United States remains in effect but officials are working on a plan to allow the residents to return to their homes, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference on Monday.
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January