* German leader questioned over nuclear waste dump
* Opposition says Merkel bowed to political pressure
* She denies charges of dishonesty
By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, Sept 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
on Thursday denied she had lied to the public about the
suitability of a permanent location for the country's central
nuclear waste dump when she was environment minister in the
1990s.
In a rare five-hour appearance before a parliamentary
inquiry, Merkel rebutted allegations that the then government
had put political considerations before scientific findings when
it decided to focus the search for a waste dump only in Gorleben
in northern Germany.
"I deny any and all conjecture, allegations and suspicions
that the government at the time did not act properly and
legally," the conservative chancellor and chairwoman of the
Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party told a 16-member
parliamentary panel.
While it is unlikely that questions about her performance as
a minister in the 1990s will dent her solid popularity ratings
one year before the next election, the issue of where Germany
will permanently store its nuclear waste has long been
politically sensitive.
The opposition Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens accuse her
of bowing to political pressure from her party allies at the
time and focusing only on Gorleben - the site of a temporary
dump - as a permanent nuclear waste site, rather than exploring
other possibly more suitable locations.
Specifically, they say that Merkel distorted the results of
a scientific study by the Federal Institute for Geosciences and
Natural Resources that reported it was worthwhile to explore
other sites for a permanent storage site.
Ute Vogt, SPD committee leader, said Merkel had misled the
public about the results of the study by saying it considered
Gorleben, in a sparsely populated northern region far away from
conservative voter strength in southern Germany, to be the most
appropriate location when it in fact did not say that at all.
"In my view you were deliberately dishonest about the
results of the study in order to keep everything calm
politically in your camp," said Vogt.
Merkel, 58, denied she had misled the public. But she
acknowledged her comments in 1995 were not as precise as now.
She drew laughter in the crowded chamber when she responded
with an ironic smile to a pointed question from Vogt about why
her 1995 statements differed from what she said on Thursday:
"Because I wasn't as perfect back then as I am now."
Vogt shot back: "Why don't you just tell us the truth? You
don't have to be perfect. Just honest."
The parliamentary inquiry was launched in 2010 and has
already become one of the most expensive investigations in
German history.
Germany, which last year announced plants to shut down all
its nuclear power plants in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear
disaster, still does not have a permanent waste dump even though
Gorleben has been its intermediary repository since 1977.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Andrew Osborn)