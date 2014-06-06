BERLIN, June 6 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
told Russian President Vladimir Putin in talks on Friday that
Russia had a "great responsibility" to help bring peace to
Ukraine, a German government spokeswoman said.
"In this discussion, the chancellor expressed that now,
after the recognised presidential elections in Ukraine, the time
must be used to bring about stabilisation, especially in eastern
Ukraine," the spokeswoman said at a news conference in Berlin.
"And in this discussion she used the opportunity to remind
Russia of its great responsibility in this."
Merkel met Putin in France on the margins of an event to
mark the 70th anniversary of World War Two's D-Day landings.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin)