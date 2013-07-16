BRIEF-Gimv co-leads 43.5 million euros financing of Breath Therapeutics
March 8 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
COLOGNE, Germany, July 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she would fight in Brussels for a disputed clause within Germany's renewable energy law that exempts energy-intensive industries from charges which other consumers must pay.
European Union regulators said on Monday they are looking into a complaint about the law by a German association representing private consumers and small- and medium-sized companies, but will only decide after August whether to open an investigation.
Merkel made her remarks during a visit to German chemicals company Bayer. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Alexandra Hudson)
DUBLIN, March 8 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) will target a resumption of dividend payments from 2019 after it reported a rise in full year pre-exceptional profits on Wednesday due to improved lending and writebacks of bad debts.
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals ($592 billion).