BERLIN, Sept 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said she hoped for a political solution to a row between Europe
and China over solar panels after the European Commission said
it would investigate an anti-dumping complaint made against
Chinese producers.
"We want a dialogue... This is not just Germany's wish but
also the European Commission's wish. We want to solve this
conflict politically," Merkel told a news conference on Monday.
Such anti-dumping investigations take time, she added, which
presented an opportunity for dialogue.
The complaint was lodged by a group of European solar
companies, led by Germany's SolarWorld.