BERLIN Nov 20 Germany's Angela Merkel told leading members of her conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) on Sunday that she wants to run for a fourth term as chancellor in next year's election, senior party sources told Reuters on Sunday.

The 62-year-old conservative is widely seen as a stabilising force in Europe amid uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the European Union and as a bastion of Western liberal values after the election of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president.

Leading members of the CDU are meeting in Berlin on Sunday afternoon to prepare for the party's last annual conference before September's election. Merkel is due to hold a news conference at 1800 GMT.

Merkel has already served 11 years as chancellor of Europe's biggest economy. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Keith Weir)