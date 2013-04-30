BRIEF-Cameo Resources announces private placement and shares for debt deal
* Cameo Resources Corp. Announces private placement and shares for debt transaction
BERLIN, April 30 Italy does not need to justify its spending plans to Germany as long as they remain within European Union deficit limits, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Tuesday.
"The ways in which we will find the resources are up to us, I don't have to explain it to anyone...I'm not here to justify the internal choices that we intend to make," Letta told a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Italy has committed to remaining within an EU deficit limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product, but Letta has made clear he hopes to ease painful austerity measures in order to stimulate an economy in deep recession.
* Cameo Resources Corp. Announces private placement and shares for debt transaction
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Demand was double the availability of $1 billion in hedge contracts Mexico's central bank offered for the first time on Monday, but the auction failed to provide support for the peso.
March 6 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it has agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan, ending its controversial use of "self-bonds."