U.N. Syria envoy cautious on upcoming Geneva talks
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
BERLIN, June 11 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she would campaign for a financial transaction tax, addressing concerns in the centre-left opposition that her government was only using the issue as a way to get euro crisis legislation through parliament.
"The federal government, as agreed with the opposition, will campaign for (a financial transaction tax)," Merkel said, adding that Germany needed both functioning banks and justice in the financial sector.
German weekly Der Spiegel reported on Sunday that Merkel's Chief of Staff, Ronald Pofalla, had said such a tax would not get passed in the current legislative period so the centre-right coalition could support the idea in principle knowing it would not have to act on it any time soon. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan; Writing by Michelle Martin)
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Feb 19 Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday in a nail biter presidential election where an ally of leftist President Rafael Correa hopes to clinch enough support to avoid a runoff against a conservative ex-banker.
LAGOS, Feb 18 Nigeria's central bank plans to boost dollar sales for school fee payment and travel abroad so as to reduce the premium paid on the black market and support the naira, a senior banker said on Saturday.