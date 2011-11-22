BRIEF-The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 bln of senior notes
* The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 billion of senior notes
BERLIN Nov 22 Changing the European treaty to pave the way for closer European integration is vital to solving the euro zone's debt crisis and to restoring confidence, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.
"Treaty changes are for me an immediate part of solving the crisis, the political response to a politically-derived confidence crisis," Merkel told a German employers' forum in Berlin.
Merkel repeated that if the euro fails, so would Europe. Decisions needed to be taken quickly now and if treaty changes were too difficult on a European level, they should be addressed on a euro-zone level, she added.
"I don't see any other alternatives currently. One can't muddle through anymore," she added.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen)
* The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 billion of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he planned to sell his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, likely bringing an end to his troubled relationship with the city.
Feb 6 Israel-based generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday that Chief Executive Erez Vigodman was stepping down effective immediately and would be replaced on an interim basis by Yitzhak Peterburg, who has been chairman of Teva's board of directors.