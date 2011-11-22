BERLIN Nov 22 Changing the European treaty to pave the way for closer European integration is vital to solving the euro zone's debt crisis and to restoring confidence, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

"Treaty changes are for me an immediate part of solving the crisis, the political response to a politically-derived confidence crisis," Merkel told a German employers' forum in Berlin.

Merkel repeated that if the euro fails, so would Europe. Decisions needed to be taken quickly now and if treaty changes were too difficult on a European level, they should be addressed on a euro-zone level, she added.

"I don't see any other alternatives currently. One can't muddle through anymore," she added.

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen)