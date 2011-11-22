(Adds details)
BERLIN Nov 22 Changing the European
treaty to pave the way for closer European integration is vital
to solving the euro zone's debt crisis and to restoring
confidence, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday,
rebuffing renewed calls for common euro zone bonds.
In a heated search for a solution to the euro zone's debt
crisis, that is now spreading to the core countries of the
currency bloc, the European Commission is set to propose options
for joint debt issuance in the euro zone on Wednesday.
Germany strongly opposes the idea of euro zone bonds and
Merkel raised cheers speaking at a business conference when she
said such collectivisation of debt was not a long-term crisis
solution and that it was inappropriate to raise the issue now.
She said politicians had gambled away trust in the euro zone
by repeatedly flouting budget and stability rules without any
censure. "This trust can only be restored with a coherent
political response," the centre-right chancellor said.
"We have to change the construction of the euro area,"
Merkel said. "Treaty changes are for me an immediate part of
solving the crisis, the political response to a
politically-derived confidence crisis," Merkel added.
Merkel repeated that if the euro fails, so would Europe.
Decisions needed to be taken quickly now and if treaty changes
were too difficult on a European level, they should be addressed
on a euro-zone level, she added.
Merkel said the EU summit on Dec. 9 was significant. "In
extraordinary times, one has to be prepared to take
extraordinary steps," she said.
Some European officials approach the idea of treaty changes
with caution because they need to be approved by all 27
countries in what can be a lengthy and unpredictable process.
But Merkel's push for closer integration was welcomed by the
German Bundesbank, because it drives the current debate closer
to a decision, the bank's president Jens Weidmann said in a
speech earlier in the day at the same conference.
Weidmann, who is also a member of the European Central
Bank's Governing Council, rejected once again calls by market
players and some governments to turn the ECB into a lender of
last resort for debt-strained euro zone states.
Merkel backed Weidmann and said the unlimited firepower of
the ECB would not solve the crisis as in the end it would be the
euro zone member states who had to prop up the ECB if the burden
on its balance sheet became to heavy.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; editing by Anna Willard)