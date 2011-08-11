(Adds Merkel to meet Sarkozy)
By Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, Aug 11 Perhaps Angela Merkel deserves a
break after what seems like three years of nearly uninterrupted
crisis fighting.
But that hasn't prevented some German media and opposition
politicians from questioning why the leader of Europe's biggest
economic power has remained silent, and out of sight, during one
of the worst market routs in recent history.
With stocks in freefall and the euro sinking, French
President Nicolas Sarkozy abruptly broke off his vacation and
convened an emergency meeting of top cabinet members in Paris on
Wednesday.
Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero and his
Italian counterpart Silvio Berlusconi have also been forced into
action at a time of year when long holidays are the norm for
everyone, including heads of government, in much of Europe.
Yet Merkel hasn't been seen since she kicked off her
vacation at the Wagner opera festival in Bayreuth on July 26.
She is back in Berlin after nearly two weeks hiking with her
husband Joachim Sauer in Italy's South Tyrol mountains, but has
no public appearances scheduled until an event on Saturday
marking the 50th anniversary of the building of the Berlin Wall.
She will confer with Sarkozy in Paris next Tuesday, the French
leader's office announced on Thursday.
Top-selling German daily Bild summed up her invisibility by
putting a giant black image of Merkel's silhouette on page 2 to
symbolise her absence. The headline read: "Stock markets quake,
euro drama -- Why is the Chancellor silent?"
Veteran opposition Social Democratic lawmaker Wolfgang
Thierse, a former president of parliament, demanded that Merkel
address lawmakers to explain her silence during the crisis.
Government officials scoff at suggestions Merkel that has
been less-than-engaged at a time of financial turmoil.
She issued a joint statement with Sarkozy on Sunday in an
effort to calm investor jitters and also spoke with U.S.
President Barack Obama, British Prime Minister David Cameron and
Berlusconi over the weekend, they point out.
This week she is dividing her time between her private
apartment opposite the Pergamon museum in central Berlin and her
dacha (country cottage) in the Uckermark region, one hour north
of the capital, where she grew up and her parents still live.
Her chief of staff Ronald Pofalla and economic adviser
Lars-Hendrik Roeller are both working and Merkel is in constant
contact with them via text message, email and telephone, her
I-Pad and mobile phone always at her side, said one official.
He stressed that Germany did not face the same acute
national problems as France, Italy, Spain or Britain, where
rioting forced Cameron to break off his vacation.
"There is no debate raging about Germany's creditworthiness
or the risks associated with its budget," the official said.
"Therefore Merkel is sending precisely the right signals, namely
of dependability and consistency."
EXACERBATING FEARS
He may have a point. Sarkozy's hastily called meeting looked
like panic to some and may have exacerbated fears in a market
spooked by rumours that France's sovereign debt rating would be
downgraded and that leading bank Societe Generale was
having liquidity problems.
The rumours, all denied, sent the bank's shares plunging as
much as 23 percent on Wednesday. They ended down 15 percent and
were sliding again on Thursday, with other financial stocks.
In private, Merkel has described the crisis as a showdown
between politicians and markets in which Europe's leaders cannot
blink, nor be driven by daily fluctuations in bonds and stocks.
She is also keen to avoid stirring false expectations with
public announcements of summits or emergency consultations.
In the past Merkel has often chosen silence over bold action
-- an approach some of her advisers say may be linked to the
fact that she is a woman.
"There is no blueprint for handling this crisis," one
adviser told Reuters last month. "I've never seen so many
proposals floating around, so many people offering opinions on
what to do. Sometimes it's better not to speak out."
A poll by Harris for French newspaper Le Parisien on
Thursday suggested French voters put more faith in Merkel's calm
approach than in Sarkozy's frenetic activism.
It showed that 46 percent of respondents trusted Merkel and
the German government to help avert another financial crisis,
against 33 percent who trusted Sarkozy.
Gerd Langguth, a political scientist at Bonn University and
biographer of Merkel, said it was important to draw a
distinction between the current crisis in the financial markets
and a natural catastrophe or event like the rioting in Britain,
where history has shown leaders can be punished for inaction.
German conservative Edmund Stoiber's campaign to unseat
Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in 2002 faltered in part because he
was much slower to react to floods in eastern Germany.
Former U.S. President George W. Bush was criticised in the
aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in August 2005 for waiting more
than a day to break off a vacation at his Texas ranch and then
flying over a devastated New Orleans on his way back to
Washington, instead of stopping at the scene of the disaster.
"It is a big mistake for politicians not to react to natural
catastrophes, but the current crisis is very different," said
Langguth.
"Emergency meetings and hastily arranged public appearances
risk exacerbating concerns at the moment and it's clear that
Merkel doesn't want to worry people more."
(Writing by Noah Barkin, editing by Paul Taylor)