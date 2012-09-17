BERLIN, Sept 17 The head of the German central
bank has the right to express his views on the euro zone crisis,
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, after her finance
minister suggested Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann's comments may
be having a harmful effect.
"The European Central Bank's independence is for us
important and I will not comment on (Weidmann's) remarks on ECB
policy," Merkel told a news conference.
"I know him and I know he is very concerned that the crisis
is resolved in a truly sustainable way and that the euro is a
stable currency," she added.
In a newspaper interview at the weekend, Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said the German public was being unsettled by
the public nature of debates within the ECB about its new
bond-buying programme.
Weidmann, a former Merkel advisor, has publicly criticised
the bond-buying plans, saying they encroach on the taboo against
central bank financing of state budgets.