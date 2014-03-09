BERLIN, March 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed during a telephone
conversation on Sunday that the crisis in Ukraine needed to be
solved via diplomacy.
"The chancellor explained the situation in Ukraine and
efforts to come to a political solution of the conflict," German
government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a written
statement.
"The Chinese president was also in favour of finding such a
solution through dialogue," the statement said, adding that Xi
said the solution needed to be on the basis of international
law.