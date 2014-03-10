BERLIN, March 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed during a telephone
conversation on Sunday that the crisis in Ukraine needed to be
solved via diplomacy.
"The chancellor explained the situation in Ukraine and
efforts to come to a political solution of the conflict," German
government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a written
statement.
"The Chinese president was also in favour of finding such a
solution through dialogue," the statement said, adding that Xi
said the solution needed to be on the basis of international
law.
Xi said the Ukraine situation is "very complicated and
highly sensitive" and needs to be weighed carefully, according
to a statement from China's foreign ministry.
Xi repeated a call for all sides to exercise restraint and
find a political solution to prevent the situation from
escalating.
China supports mediation efforts and constructive actions by
the international community, he said, adding that the German
side should continue communicating with all sides in a
constructive manner.
China has so far shown little public interest in
participating in any financial aid for Ukraine, or becoming
involved diplomatically, in line with its low-key approach to
many international crises.
But China has also said it would like to continue to develop
"friendly cooperation" with Ukraine and that it respects
Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.