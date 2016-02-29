(Repeats Sunday's story without changes)
* German chancellor wants European answer to crisis
* Germany attracted 1.1 million asylum seekers last year
* Split emerges as coalition partners call for more spending
By John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel on Sunday defended her open-door policy for migrants,
rejecting any limit on the number of refugees allowed into her
country despite divisions within her government.
Merkel said there was no 'Plan B' for her aim of reducing
the flow of migrants through cooperation with Turkey, efforts
she said could unravel were Germany to cap the number of
refugees it accepts.
"Sometimes, I also despair. Some things go too slow. There
are many conflicting interests in Europe," Merkel told state
broadcaster ARD. "But it is my damn duty to do everything I can
so that Europe finds a collective way."
Merkel spelled out her motivation to keep Germany's borders
open without limits on refugees, a goal many in her own country
and coalition government openly disagree with.
"There is so much violence and hardship on our doorstep,"
she said. "What's right for Germany in the long term? There, I
think it is to keep Europe together and to show humanity."
Merkel, once highly popular, has seen her ratings plummet
because of her handling of the migrants issue. The majority of
those surveyed by public broadcaster ARD earlier in February
were dissatisfied with her.
Germany attracted 1.1 million asylum seekers last year,
leading to calls from across the political spectrum for a change
in its handling of refugees coming to Europe to escape war and
poverty in Syria, Afghanistan and elsewhere.
Merkel now faces what she said on Sunday was the biggest
challenge of her decade in office.
She is struggling to secure a Europe-wide plan for dealing
with the migrants. She is pinning her hopes on talks between
European Union leaders and Turkey on March 7 and a migration
summit on March 18 and 19.
After many failed attempts, the two meetings look like the
final chance to agree on a joint response before warmer weather
encourages more arrivals across the Mediterranean. But Merkel
said she would fight on for a European solution even were the
March 7 meeting to fall short.
The migrants question has not only divided Europe. There is
also strong dissent within Germany and the governing coalition.
Politicians from the state of Bavaria's Christian Social
Union, the sister party to Merkel's CDU, have been critical of
her stance.
They want a limit on the number of migrants, similar to that
imposed in Austria. So too does the majority of Germans in the
ARD survey.
Austria, the last stop on the way to Germany for hundreds of
thousands of migrants, recently imposed restrictions on its
borders, setting off a domino effect in Europe in limiting the
flow of people, and leaving hundreds stranded in Greece.
Merkel dismissed such a "rigid limit", saying: "There is no
point in believing that I can solve the problem through the
unilateral closure of borders."
GERMAN DIVIDE
Merkel made her comments as the rift widened in her
governing coalition over how to cope with an influx of refugees.
Leading German Social Democrats, part of the country's
governing coalition, earlier accused Merkel's conservative
finance minister of being too thrifty in dealing with the
migrant crisis.
The criticism came after Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
labelled Social Democrat proposals for wider social spending on
housing and public services to complement the integration of
migrants as "pitiful".
Stephan Weil, the Social Democrat premier of the state of
Lower Saxony, hit back on Sunday, calling for a bigger social
services budget as the country accommodates over a million
migrants. Merkel said she did not support such an idea.
"The finance minister obviously just doesn't get it," Weil
told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.
Pointing to the high cost of integrating migrants, Weil
said: "We cannot create the impression that this is happening at
the expense of the weaker members of our society."
Heiko Maas, justice minister and a Social Democrat, was
similarly critical and made a renewed call for more spending.
"What's more important? The people in the country or balancing
the budget?"
Schaeuble, a long-standing proponent of prudence, wants to
prevent Germany from spending more than it earns and is unlikely
to be easily moved.
If spending were to spiral, it could further weaken Merkel's
fading support.
She has warned about the consequences for Europe of border
closure. But a poor showing by the Christian Democrats in state
elections in March would pressure her to reverse course.
"The international financial crisis was a big challenge. We
managed that well. The euro crisis was a huge challenge," said
Merkel.
"This crisis is different because people are coming to us,
people with a different cultural background ... where people ask
what is this doing to our country."
She said, however, that she saw nothing that would prompt
her to change course. Commenting on her plan, Merkel, a trained
scientist, said: "It's all well thought through. It's logical."
