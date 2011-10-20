LONDON Oct 20 Germany plans to slash the number of military aircraft it will buy from EADS EAD.PA, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The newspaper said it had seen a confidential document in which the German defence minister, Thomas de Maiziere, said he wants to cut Germany's orders with the European aerospace company.

According to the document, which was prepared for the German government's budget committee, Berlin now wants to buy 140 instead of 177 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.

The other reductions to the order include 40 instead of 53 A400M transporters, 80 instead of 122 NH-90 transport helicopters, and only and only 40 Tigers attack helicopters, half the original order.

Without the willingness of industry and governments -- including France, the UK, Italy and Spain -- to amend contracts long signed and sealed, Germany would be on the hook for penalty payments running into billions of euros, according to the article.

The FT said de Maiziere is due to officially unveil his plans later this month.

EADS were unavailable for immediate comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan, editing by Bernard Orr)