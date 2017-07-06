By Andrea Shalal
| BUECKEBURG, Germany, July 6
ministry on Thursday said there would be no "free passes" for
any bidders in a nearly 4-billion-euro helicopter deal, a day
after Europe's Airbus urged the government to ensure German
firms got a big share of the pie.
German defence officials have said they want a low-risk
heavy-lift helicopter that already exists, which means the
likely supplier will be one of two U.S. firms - Lockheed Martin
Corp and Boeing Co.
Airbus on Wednesday said choosing German firms to manage and
service the new helicopters would secure German jobs, speed
certification and ensure German sovereignty. Any other decision
would harm the German helicopter industry, it said.
A spokesman for the ministry said Germany had no “buy
German” requirement for helicopters, only key technologies such
as encryption.
"Competition is a very important factor in this case," he
said. "There won't be any free passes for anyone."
Airbus, MTU Aero Engines and six other firms on Wednesday
said they had signed a partnership agreement to push for a big
German role in managing the new helicopter.
Airbus, which currently services nearly all German military
aircraft, and the other companies, urged Berlin to award
separate contracts for buying and servicing the helicopters.
The defence ministry said it would decide this summer how to
structure the deal and a "request for proposals" would likely go
out to industry next year. But it said its general preference
would be to deal with one lead contractor.
A second source said the decision was expected this month,
but it could become a political football ahead of the Sept. 24
national election, given the jobs at stake.
Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky helicopter unit said it was
finalising "exclusive relationships" with several German
companies, but did not name them.
Nathalie Previte, director of strategy and business
development for Sikorsky, said the company's goal was to sign
agreements with German firms that would be "strategic partners
in the areas of sustainment and aircraft content."
A Boeing official said only that the firm had close ties to
over 100 companies in Germany as part of its global commercial
and military supply chain.
Melanie Wolf, a spokeswoman for MTU, said her company wanted
to support the German aerospace industry.
"We want to maintain technology competencies in Germany, but
for that we need German industry and orders for that industry,"
Wolf said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)