BERLIN Feb 2 The German military has decided to
replace its ageing short-range air defence systems and help fill
a gap that has caused concern among NATO allies following
Russia's annexation of Crimea, a defence ministry spokesman said
on Thursday.
U.S. and German military officials last year identified a
growing gap in short-range air defence weapons, or SHORAD, in
Europe, including the ability to defend against a swarm of
unmanned aircraft or drones.
"The decision has been made to start the process of closing
the gap that will occur when the current short-range air defence
capability goes out of service," the German spokesman said.
A source familiar with the plans told Reuters last month
such a decision would pave the way for a procurement programme
valued at 460 million euros till the middle of the next decade,
with 2 billion euros in further spending likely in a later
phase.
As a next step, the ministry will now map out its functional
requirements and then draft a formal acquisition strategy.
Germany, under pressure from new U.S. President Donald Trump
to increase military spending, has also identified missile
defence as a priority in a 2016 'white paper' and is working
with the Netherlands to better coordinate NATO air and missile
defences.
Acquisition decisions on the new short-range air defence
equipment are not expected until 2018 or later, but the ministry
could add some 20 million euros to the defence budget this year
to fund initial work on the programme, sources familiar with the
plans have said.
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014
and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine have prompted
NATO members to consider beefing up Europe's defences, though
Trump has signalled he now wants to improve ties with Moscow.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Gareth Jones)