By Erik Kirschbaum
| BERLIN, April 22
BERLIN, April 22 German Defence Minister Ursula
von der Leyen said on Wednesday an assault rifle, that tests
suggest does not shoot straight in warm temperatures, will not
be used in the future, after weeks of controversy about the
weapon in use since the 1990s.
The G36 assault rifle has been the focus of a parliamentary
inquiry - and jokes by TV talk show hosts - amid reports that it
is inaccurate when temperatures rise above 30 degrees Celsius
(86 degrees Fahrenheit) or when it heats up through constant
firing.
Von der Leyen commissioned a Bundeswehr report, obtained by
Reuters, that concluded: "A targeted, precise engagement of the
opponent is not reliably possible in demanding battle
situations."
The company that makes the rifle, Heckler & Koch
(IPO-HIK.L), has rejected accusations of poor accuracy and says
the weapon is fully operational.
Der Spiegel news magazine said the rifle's accuracy can
deviate, under higher temperatures, by up to six meters at
targets 500 meters away. The German military has spent 180
million euros on 178,000 rifles over the last two decades.
"This weapon, the way it is now constructed, has no future
in the German armed forces," von der Leyen said on Thursday
after a meeting with a parliament defence committee meeting
looking into the rifle's accuracy.
She left unanswered whether a modified version of the rifle
could be acceptable. German soldiers on deployment and the elite
special commandos would get replacement rifles as quickly as
possible, she said.
German soldiers deployed in Afghanistan as well as on other
missions, such as the Horn of Africa, have used the rifle.
Germany's first female defence minister, von der Leyen is a
leader in Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats and
tipped as her possible successor. Her predecessor Thomas de
Maiziere, who is now interior minister and another possible heir
to Merkel, has also come under scrutiny over the G36.
Members of the opposition Left and Greens in parliament want
to question de Maiziere as well as his predecessor Karl-Theodor
zu Guttenberg about the assault rifle and how long officials had
known that it was inaccurate.
The Left party's defence expert, Jan van Aken, said there
were indications the defence ministry had been aware of the
problem since 2010. Anton Hofreiter of the Greens said the
defence ministry had been trying to cover it up for years.
(Additional reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Stephen
Brown and Ralph Boulton)