BERLIN Feb 13 Germany's Defence Ministry has
decided to buy a total of six MKS-180 multi-role warships
instead of four, as initially planned, a ministry spokesman said
Monday, without providing a new cost estimate for the programme.
The ministry decided last October to delay a tender for four
warships that was valued at 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion), to
ensure that quality standards were met. A decision on the two
extra warships had not been planned until 2030.
The new ships, to be delivered from 2023, will be used for
attacking targets on land and underwater, as well as providing
aerial protection to other vessels.
The three remaining teams bidding to build the new warships
are Bremen-based privately owned shipyard Luerssen and Thyssen
Krupp Marine Systems ; Blohm + Voss, whose takeover by
Luerssen was announced in September, and the Dutch group Damen
shipyards; and German Naval Yards paired with Britain's BAE
Systems, according to security sources.
($1 = 0.9434 euros)
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Carrel)