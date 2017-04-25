BERLIN, April 25 Germany's defence ministry expects its programme to buy four MKS 180 multi-role warships to cost an additional 525 million euros, it told lawmakers in a letter on Tuesday, a sharp increase in cost for a tender already slated to cost around 4 billion euros.

State Secretary Markus Gruebel told lawmakers in the letter that the extra spending was needed to ensure the flexibility of the weapons system in the future, and increase protections for the crew and the ship. Reuters viewed a copy of the letter.

Gruebel said the ministry would begin negotiations after the three companies bidding for the work submitted revised offers at the end of September. He said the further timetable for the programme would depend on the negotiations. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Madeline Chambers)