HAMBURG, Oct 25 Germany's largest flour mill VK Muehlen said on Tuesday it has agreed to pay a fine of 23.8 million euros to German competition authorities for anti-competitive behaviour.

VK Muehlen said in a statement the fine would mean an end to an investigation into anti-competitive behaviour by the authorities.

The investigation started about three years ago into fixing of flour prices by German flour mills.

The fine would have a negative impact on the company's results in its 2011/12 financial year, VK Muehlen said.

Because the company cooperated with authorities and because of its limited financial means, authorities agreed to allow the fine to be paid in five annual installments, the company said.

VK Muehlen said it had accepted the fine in the framework of a settlement in order to end the investigation and to achieve more security for corporate planning.

The settlement involves both VK Muehlen and its subsidiaries, it said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)