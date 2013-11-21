ESSEN, Germany Nov 21 Mining equipment manufacturers in Germany expect sales to decline by a double-digit percentage next year as mining companies cut costs, a trade group said on Thursday.

"We have reached the peak of the cycle," said Paul Rheinlaender, chief of the mining equipment arm of German engineering trade group VDMA.

He said job cuts and shortened working hours could not be ruled out for the sector, which has about 14,900 employees in Germany.

Mining equipment makers such as Caterpillar, Sandvik , and Atlas Copco have all seen order bookings fall this year as lower metal prices force miners to cut costs, often by delaying expansions and new projects.

VDMA represents a number of small and medium-sized mining equipment makers in Germany but also major players such as Caterpillar, ThyssenKrupp or Komatsu.

The sector in Germany has seen sales rise by an average of about 13 percent a year since 2007, according to VDMA. Exports account for 93 percent of annual sales, with the main markets being Australia, Russia, the United States and China.