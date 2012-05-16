BRIEF-Hexcel prices $400 mln of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
* Hexcel prices $400 million of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
BERLIN May 16 German Environment Minister Norbert Roettgen, who took the blame for a historic defeat for Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling conservatives in a major regional election on Sunday, is to step down, official sources said on Wednesday.
Merkel was expected to make the announcement in a statement to the media scheduled for 4.30 pm (1430 GMT).
Roettgen, 46, was a Merkel protege and deputy chairman of her Christian Democrats (CDU) who had been seen as a potential successor to the chancellor.
He quit his party posts after taking responsibility for the CDU's worst ever election result in Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, on Sunday where he stood for state premier. The opposition Social Democrats (SPD) scored a resounding victory and retain power with their Green allies.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Stephen Brown)
* Hexcel prices $400 million of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
* Capital World Investors reports a 7 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kMDv32] Further company coverage:
* Capital World Investors reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Merck & Co Inc as on December 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kkIx8A] Further company coverage: