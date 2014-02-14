BERLIN Feb 14 Germany's agriculture minister
Hans-Peter Friedrich has offered to resign if prosecutors
determine he acted inappropriately when he warned Social
Democrat (SPD) leaders last October about a probe into an SPD
lawmaker, his spokesman said on Friday.
Friedrich, who is from Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives, was interior minister at the time and is under
fire for informing centre-left SPD leaders late last year that
prosecutors were investigating their colleague Sebastian Edathy.
Edathy resigned last week, citing health reasons. On his
Facebook page, the 44-year-old centre-left politician has denied
having any child pornography in his possession.
Friedrich's spokesman Jens Teschke told a news conference
that Friedrich believes he acted in accordance with the law by
informing the SPD, which was in coalition talks with Merkel at
the time. But if prosecutors take a different view, the minister
is ready to resign, Teschke said.