* Quick exit means affair likely to blow over quickly
* Scandal threatened to hurt Merkel's popularity
By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, Feb 10 German Education Minister Annette
Schavan has done her friend Angela Merkel a good turn by
quitting, sparing the chancellor months of distraction in an
election year that has already got off to a bad start.
Having been stripped of her doctorate over allegations she
copied parts of her thesis 33 years ago, Schavan stepped down on
Saturday, saving Merkel the prospect of her friend's fate
overshadowing more than seven months of election campaigning.
The scandal had already begun to hurt the popularity of
Merkel, which has survived earlier high-profile resignations. A
poll conducted on Thursday - two days before Schavan's exit -
indicated 62 percent of Germans felt the affair was damaging
Merkel and her party; among CDU supporters it was 68 percent.
Schavan said she would take legal action against the
university that voided her title but did not want to do damage
to her ministry.
"Whatever the outcome of such proceedings, (Merkel) would
(have been) confronted with these allegations throughout the
whole election campaign," political scientist Gero Neugebauer
said before Schavan stepped down.
Merkel had already got off to a bad start to 2013. Her
Christian Democrats (CDU) lost control of Lower Saxony in
January despite fielding a popular candidate, who, like Merkel
herself, was seen as his party's greatest electoral asset.
Opposition politicians say Lower Saxony marked a turning
point in polls. Since then, the Social Democrats have climbed
slightly towards 30 percent while the Christian Democrats are
inching down towards 40 percent.
Merkel's problems also include poor poll results for her
junior coalition partner, the Free Democrats, and a budget row
in Stuttgart over a planned new train station.
DIGNIFIED EXIT
Media poke fun at Merkel for the five cabinet reshuffles in
her second four-year term, saying that expressing "full
confidence" in a minister - a term used by Merkel's spokesman on
Wednesday - usually meant he or she would step down within days.
But the dignity Merkel allowed Schavan in her exit is likely
to have helped the chancellor herself.
Merkel faced the press together with her friend, unlike in
previous resignations, and appeared unusually emotional,
praising Schavan and not mentioning the plagiarism charges.
Even opposition politicians lauded Schavan's achievements as
minister and there was widespread agreement that Schavan's move
was "unfortunately right", according to one newspaper headline.
"Schavan is a highly decent and competent colleague whose
fate I am exceptionally sorry about," SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel
was quoted as saying.
On Sunday, Berlin's chattering class had already turned its
attention to the next political scandal.
Prosecutors have opened preliminary proceedings against
Gregor Gysi, a key figure in the Left Party's campaign, over
allegations he lied about links to the former East German secret
police, a claim he has fought repeatedly over two decades.
In the end, Merkel's biggest concern may be "plagiarism
hunters" investigating her own thesis. The founder of internet
platform "SchavanPlag" has said he has been offered money if he
finds mistakes in Merkel's doctoral thesis.