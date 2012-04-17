FRANKFURT, April 17 Germany's Miro refinery completed its major outage begun in late February at Easter (April 6-9), a spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday.

"All installations of the plant are up and running again fully," she said in a written reply to an enquiry.

The refinery has a capacity to process about 310,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

Miro's biggest shareholder is Shell Deutschland with a 32.25 percent stake, followed by Esso, BP's Ruhr Oel and ConocoPhilipps. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)