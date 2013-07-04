* Small business suffering from skilled labour shortage
* Mittelstand concerned about election debate over tax hikes
* Credit conditions seen getting tougher
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, July 4 Christof Rosenberg has been
trying for a year to find a skilled toolmaker for the specialist
pipe company he runs with his two brothers in western Germany.
Two recruits he brought in and trained failed to master the
job. Now he's having to delay projects by up to six weeks and
that's hurting business at Aquatherm, the 450-strong firm
Rosenberg's father set up in his garage four decades ago.
"The market is completely devoid of well-qualified workers,"
Rosenberg told Reuters from the company's headquarters in
Attendorn, an industrial town 90 kilometres east of Cologne.
Aquatherm, which makes plastic pipes for heating and air
conditioning, is not alone among German "Mittelstand" companies
- the small and medium-sized, often family-run, manufacturing
firms that form the backbone of Europe's largest economy.
A recent study by consulting firm Ernst & Young showed three
of every four German Mittelstand firms are struggling to find
suitable employees due to an acute shortage of skilled labour.
And that's not the only problem worrying the sector ahead of
a federal election in September in which Chancellor Angela
Merkel is seen likely to win a third term, in part due to the
relative strength of the German economy.
Slowing growth, rising energy prices, tightening credit
conditions and a pre-election debate about tax hikes are also
unnerving firms across Germany, including those that have
weathered years of crisis in Europe with hardly any damage.
Reuters spoke with a dozen Mittelstand firms about their
business prospects ahead of the vote. Most said they had a
higher headcount now than three years ago, considered their
business situation to be satisfactory and planned to invest
around the same amount as last year.
UNCERTAINTY
But many admit to being worried by a deteriorating economic
backdrop. The Ernst and Young survey showed nearly one in two
firms is suffering due to the euro zone crisis and nearly one
third fear they may not survive if Europe does not pick up.
"The business situation is mixed. It's not bad but it's also
not good - it's just mediocre," said Lutz Goebel, president of a
German lobby group for family-run firms.
Political uncertainty ahead of the election on September 22
is adding to the Mittelstand's concerns, although the
centre-left opposition seems unlikely to wrest power from
Merkel.
Mittelstand firms worry the tax increases the opposition
Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens are calling for such as hiking
the top income tax rate to 49 percent from 42 percent, could
find their way into legislation over the next four years if one
of these parties ends up in a coalition with Merkel.
Both the SPD and Greens also want to introduce a wealth tax
that would hit Germans on high incomes of, for example, one
million euros or more. This is a frightening prospect for small
firms, where personal and company assets are often the same.
Theegarten-Pactec, a manufacturer of packaging machines
based in the eastern city of Dresden, currently reinvests around
10 percent of the 60 million euros it makes in annual sales in
new machines, training, research and development.
But managing director Markus Rustler said he would be forced
to reduce investment if a wealth tax were introduced.
"It would seriously hit the Mittelstand. It would indirectly
erode liquidity and that would force firms to scale back
investment and reduce spending on research and development
because the money isn't there anymore," he said.
Joerg Woltmann, owner of KPM, a 250-year-old porcelain
manufacturer in Berlin once owned by the German monarchy, said a
rise in taxes would make firms like his, a 180-employee business
with sales of 10 million euros last year, more vulnerable to
crises by plundering company reserves.
Worries about tax hikes are one reason most of the managers
of small and medium-sized businesses interviewed by Reuters said
they would back centre-right parties in the upcoming election.
They applaud Merkel's steady crisis management. She has kept
the economy in relatively good shape during the financial crisis
with measures like subsidies for companies that reduce staff
hours while avoiding layoffs, and has managed to keep the euro
intact while setting tough conditions for bailouts.
SLOWING ECONOMY
Still, some are worried at the prospect of years of slow
growth in the euro zone, which is trapped in its longest
recession since records began, and fear the region's troubles
could deepen and hit their business harder.
They got a jolt of bad news in the first quarter when the
German economy grew just 0.1 percent after contracting sharply
at the end of 2012. Manufacturing has particularly suffered.
"Bad weather really took its toll on growth in the first
quarter so the economy probably failed to expand much in the
first six months of this year - it was a weak first half," said
Marco Bargel, chief economist at Postbank.
While Merkel has called on other euro zone states to reform,
Mittelstand companies say Germany also needs to take measures
such as cutting bureaucracy and simplifying taxes so that small
and medium-sized firms can remain internationally competitive.
"You have to employ several people to ensure you stick to
all the laws and regulations necessary for your firm,"
complained Arvid von zur Muehlen, chief executive of SimonsVoss
Technologies, which makes keyless locking systems. "They cost
money but don't produce anything."
Like many Mittelstand executives, von zur Muehlen says his
company with sales of 48 million euros has no problem getting
credit. But some firms are worried the introduction of higher
minimum capital requirements as part of international Basel III
regulations from next year will make borrowing more expensive.
While 77 percent say there has been no change in their
ability to secure bank financing in the last year, 16 percent
say it has got harder, according to the Ernst and Young survey.
Some firms, like LIMO Lissotschenko Mikrooptik, which makes
micro-optics and laser systems from its headquarters in the
western city of Dortmund, are already feeling the pinch of tough
credit conditions and resorting to private finance brokers.
Paul Harten, co-managing director of the firm which has 240
employees and pulled in 20 million euros of sales last year,
said the financial crisis and the euro zone's troubles had made
banks much more cautious and more vigilant when looking at
company numbers, making it harder to get a loan.
He said his firm was losing business as it could not afford
to invest in demonstration systems needed to entice potential
customers, such as from the Korean flat screen industry.
"We need to invest in those but we can't because the banks
aren't giving us the necessary funding," he said. "We're really
cutting off business opportunities as we haven't got our
financing sorted yet."
Back in Attendorn, Rosenberg points to very low unemployment
of 3.5 percent in the region - about half the national average -
and says he knows it will be tough to find a toolmaker.
"The machines and the capital are not the problem. We just
don't have the people to sit around them," he said.