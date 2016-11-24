(Corrects to show federal government owns motorway network)

BERLIN Nov 24 The German Finance Ministry's controversial idea to sell a stake of just under 50 percent in a planned organisation to manage the country's motorways to enable more efficient infrastructure development has been shelved, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung said German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt had ended a dispute over the issue on Wednesday.

They agreed that it should be laid out in the constitution that a planned organisation to manage the motorway network will belong to the state in its entirety, the report said.

Spokespersons for the three ministers were not immediately available for comment.

The federal government owns the motorway network, which is famous for having no speed limits along thousands of its kilometres, while the country's 16 states are responsible for managing it and dealing with day-to-day operational issues on behalf of the government.

Magazine Der Spiegel had reported earlier this month that Schaeuble was studying selling off all but a tiny fraction of the latter share, leaving Berlin with a controlling stake. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)