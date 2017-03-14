UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, March 14 Germany is not expected to introduce a new highway toll for cars until 2020, three years later than expected, the newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing government documents.
Germany's cabinet in January approved plans to introduce a highway toll for cars registered abroad, with less polluting cars to pay a lower rate.
Handelsblatt said tender documents related to the new system also showed that it could be expanded to buses and motorcycles at some undisclosed future point.
Germany expects to raise 500 million euros ($530 million) a year with the new road tax. ($1 = 0.9421 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources