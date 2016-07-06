By Sabine Siebold
| BERLIN, July 6
BERLIN, July 6 Germany needs to spend 14 billion
euros ($15.48 billion) on replenishing its badly depleted
stockpile of munitions as part of a broader plan up to 2030 to
upgrade military equipment after years of decline, a German
military source said.
Government sources said earlier this year that Germany
sought to invest about 130 billion euros ($143.74 billion) over
the next 15 years on modernising equipment to enable the army to
better fulfill its missions abroad.
Military sources said that a vital part of that upgrade
would be to restore stocks of munitions to acceptable levels.
Hans-Peter Bartels, military ombudsman in the German
parliament, said current stocks had fallen to a two-day supply,
far below NATO's old Cold War requirement of 30 days.
Bartels, a member of the Social Democrats who are the junior
partner in the right-left coalition, said Russia's 2014
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea had put a new focus on NATO's
collective defence responsibilities.
"And having adequate supplies on hand, from munitions to
fuel to logistics, is a big part of that capability," he said.
Henning Otte, a defence expert in Chancellor Angela Merkel's
Christian Democrats, acknowledged that current German munition
supplies were not good. "Personal equipment, weapons and
munitions are the life insurance of our soldiers," he said.
A defence ministry spokesman would not comment on the state
of the military's munitions supplies on the grounds that the
data was classified.
However a confidential ministry report seen by Reuters
acknowledged that the stockpile had shrivelled and would limit
any deployment by Germany to aid NATO allies in eastern Europe.
The report prepared by the ministry in March concluded that
additional spending was needed to beef up supplies of equipment
and munitions.
Barring additional funding, "it would not be possible to
execute national and allied defence with larger, rapidly
deployable forces", the report said.
"Negative consequences for allied commitments and structures
would be inevitable, and it would be possible to maintain
capabilities only at a low qualitative and quantitative level."
Critics say they are uncertain whether Defence Minister
Ursula von der Leyen will succeed in securing the full 130
billion euros in funding she hopes to spend to rebuild capacity
through 2030.
Current budget plans for 2017 include just 359 million euros
in funding for new munitions, only 30 million more than in 2016.
