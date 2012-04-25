* Nabucco may be downsized to reduce costs
* Nabucco competes with TAP pipeline for Azeri gas
By Tom Käckenhoff and Henning Gloystein
DUESSELDORF/LONDON, April 25 Germany's Bayerngas
intends to join the Nabucco pipeline consortium, a Bayerngas
spokesman said on Wednesday, even after Hungary's MOL
cast doubts over the project, which aims to pipe Caspian Sea gas
to Europe.
MOL, one of six current consortium members, said on Tuesday
it considered any further financing of Nabucco unsustainable and
had therefore not approved its 2012 budget, casting doubt over
the stability of the project.
"We continue to be in talks with the Nabucco consortium,"
the Bayerngas spokesman said in response to an enquiry by
Reuters. He added Bayerngas aimed for a decision this year and a
precondition was that the project be economically viable.
The European Union is keen to reduce its dependency on
Russian gas imports and has developed the so-called Southern Gas
Corridor plan to transport central Asian gas into Europe, of
which Nabucco would be part.
Sources at the Nabucco consortium, headquartered in Vienna,
said there were talks with several potential new stakeholders.
"We've got six of them (shareholders) and will have more in
the future if the project gets implemented," a senior source at
Nabucco said.
MOL is not the only shareholder with doubts over Nabucco's
viability, however.
German utility RWE said in January it could join
other pipeline projects than Nabucco. RWE
declined to comment on MOL's move.
Austria's OMV, another participant in the Nabucco
consortium, said it still regarded the project as viable, while
a shorter pipeline was a possible alternative.
The consortium's other partners are Turkey's Botas, BEH of
Bulgaria and Romania's Transgaz.
Transgaz said on Wednesday the project was still viable and
that it would remain a partner in the consortium.
The 4,000 km, 31 billion cubic metre (bcm) capacity pipeline
has so far failed to sign any gas supply deals.
Its critics have long said its cost - estimated at over $12
billion - was too high and that it would struggle to find enough
gas to fill it with non-Russian supplies.
"It was unsurprising that MOL rejected the financing budget
for Nabucco. The project has been dead in the water for some
time ... given the failure to secure adequate supplies of
non-Russian gas," John Kennedy, lead analyst at Energy Quote
JHA, said.
For the foreseeable future, the only substantial non-Russian
gas supplies from central Asia will come from Azerbaijan, where
producers in the Shah Deniz II field, led by BP and
Statoil, plan to ship around 16 bcm a year through
Turkey into Europe from 2017 or 2018.
DOWNSIZED NABUCCO
One option to reduce Nabucco's costs is to downsize the
project into a Nabucco-West pipeline.
This option would mean that the pipeline only begins at
Turkey's western border, significantly reducing its length.
"Of all the projects, Nabucco West seems to be the most
feasible and economic for a number of reasons. It can slot in
seamlessly the TANAP project ...(and) the legal structures are
already in place to achieve this, such as the intergovernmental
agreements and regulatory regimes," Kennedy said.
Turkey and Azerbaijan last December signed a deal for the $5
billion trans-Anatolian gas pipeline project (TANAP), led by
Azeri state oil company SOCAR, which would run from Azerbaijan
to the Turkish border with Bulgaria, effectively duplicating
Nabucco in this region.
But the European Commission is worried that TANAP would not
fall under European market regulation and that Turkey and
Azerbaijan could one day divert some of the gas towards other
markets than western Europe through a liquefied natural gas
(LNG) terminal.
An alternative route for the Azeri gas to come to Europe
would be to pipe it through Greece and into Italy.
In February, the Shah Deniz II consortium selected the
Trans-Adriatic Pipeline project for this route but added that
Nabucco was also still an option.
