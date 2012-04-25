* Nabucco may be downsized to reduce costs

* Nabucco competes with TAP pipeline for Azeri gas (Adds analyst comment)

By Tom Käckenhoff and Henning Gloystein

DUESSELDORF/LONDON, April 25 Germany's Bayerngas intends to join the Nabucco pipeline consortium, a Bayerngas spokesman said on Wednesday, even after Hungary's MOL cast doubts over the project, which aims to pipe Caspian Sea gas to Europe.

MOL, one of six current consortium members, said on Tuesday it considered any further financing of Nabucco unsustainable and had therefore not approved its 2012 budget, casting doubt over the stability of the project.

"We continue to be in talks with the Nabucco consortium," the Bayerngas spokesman said in response to an enquiry by Reuters. He added Bayerngas aimed for a decision this year and a precondition was that the project be economically viable.

The European Union is keen to reduce its dependency on Russian gas imports and has developed the so-called Southern Gas Corridor plan to transport central Asian gas into Europe, of which Nabucco would be part.

Sources at the Nabucco consortium, headquartered in Vienna, said there were talks with several potential new stakeholders.

"We've got six of them (shareholders) and will have more in the future if the project gets implemented," a senior source at Nabucco said.

MOL is not the only shareholder with doubts over Nabucco's viability, however.

German utility RWE said in January it could join other pipeline projects than Nabucco. RWE declined to comment on MOL's move.

Austria's OMV, another participant in the Nabucco consortium, said it still regarded the project as viable, while a shorter pipeline was a possible alternative.

The consortium's other partners are Turkey's Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and Romania's Transgaz.

Transgaz said on Wednesday the project was still viable and that it would remain a partner in the consortium.

The 4,000 km, 31 billion cubic metre (bcm) capacity pipeline has so far failed to sign any gas supply deals.

Its critics have long said its cost - estimated at over $12 billion - was too high and that it would struggle to find enough gas to fill it with non-Russian supplies.

"It was unsurprising that MOL rejected the financing budget for Nabucco. The project has been dead in the water for some time ... given the failure to secure adequate supplies of non-Russian gas," John Kennedy, lead analyst at Energy Quote JHA, said.

For the foreseeable future, the only substantial non-Russian gas supplies from central Asia will come from Azerbaijan, where producers in the Shah Deniz II field, led by BP and Statoil, plan to ship around 16 bcm a year through Turkey into Europe from 2017 or 2018.

DOWNSIZED NABUCCO

One option to reduce Nabucco's costs is to downsize the project into a Nabucco-West pipeline.

This option would mean that the pipeline only begins at Turkey's western border, significantly reducing its length.

"Of all the projects, Nabucco West seems to be the most feasible and economic for a number of reasons. It can slot in seamlessly the TANAP project ...(and) the legal structures are already in place to achieve this, such as the intergovernmental agreements and regulatory regimes," Kennedy said.

Turkey and Azerbaijan last December signed a deal for the $5 billion trans-Anatolian gas pipeline project (TANAP), led by Azeri state oil company SOCAR, which would run from Azerbaijan to the Turkish border with Bulgaria, effectively duplicating Nabucco in this region.

But the European Commission is worried that TANAP would not fall under European market regulation and that Turkey and Azerbaijan could one day divert some of the gas towards other markets than western Europe through a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.

An alternative route for the Azeri gas to come to Europe would be to pipe it through Greece and into Italy.

In February, the Shah Deniz II consortium selected the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline project for this route but added that Nabucco was also still an option. (additional reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt, Michael Kahn in Prague, and Alessandra Prentice and Julia Payne in London; editing by Keiron Henderson and Jane Baird)