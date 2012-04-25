DUESSELDORF, April 25 Germany's Bayerngas still
intends to join the Nabucco pipeline consortium even after
Hungary's MOL has cast doubt over the project that
would ship Caspian Sea gas to Europe, a Bayerngas spokesman said
on Wednesday.
"We continue to be in talks with the Nabucco consortium," he
said in response to an enquiry by Reuters. He added Bayerngas
was aiming for a decision this year and a precondition was that
the project was economically viable.
MOL, one of currently six consortium members, said on
Tuesday it did not consider the further financing sustainable
and did not approve the 2012 budget.
Another leading member, German utility RWE, said
in January may scrap plans to participate and declined to
comment on MOL's move.
