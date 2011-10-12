* Newly-published diary chronicles WW2 atrocities
* Ordinary German author saw signs of Holocaust
* Published partly thanks to interest of Bush senior
By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, Oct 12 The newly published diary of an
indignant small-town official in Nazi Germany has stirred the
sensitive debate over how much ordinary Germans knew of
atrocities committed under Hitler, creating a wave of interest
at home and abroad.
The diary of Friedrich Kellner "'All Minds Blurred and
Darkened' Diaries 1939-1945" came to prominence thanks to the
intervention of the elder former U.S. President George Bush.
Filled with scathing commentaries on events, newspaper
clippings and records of private conversations, Kellner's
940-page chronicle gives an insight into what information was
available to ordinary Germans.
Kellner, a mid-ranking court official who was in his mid-50s
when he started writing, vents his anger at Hitler, hopes his
country will be defeated in the war and laments reports of
mysterious deaths at mental homes and mass shootings of Jews.
"These diaries ... represent a towering refutation of the
well-worn refrain of so many Germans after the war -- 'We knew
nothing of the Nazi horrors'," Elan Steinberg of the American
Gathering of Holocaust Survivors and their Descendants said.
Kellner was a Social Democrat who refused to join the Nazi
party and his perspective offers a unique view, say historians.
Born in 1885, Kellner was the son of a baker. He fought in
World War One and became a government employee in the district
court at Laubach, a western town largely sympathetic to Nazis.
"The decisive thing is that he is not an intellectual, he is
an ordinary employee sitting in the provinces who reads the
newspapers. He is full of anger about what is happening," said
Sascha Feuchert, head of the Research Unit for Holocaust
Literature at Giessen University, and editor of the volumes.
"NAZI BEASTS"
One of the most chilling entries comes on Oct. 28, 1941:
"A soldier on vacation here said he witnessed a terrible
atrocity in the occupied parts of Poland. He watched as naked
Jewish men and women were placed in front of a long deep ditch
and upon the order of the SS were shot by Ukrainians in the back
of their heads and they fell into the ditch. Then the ditch was
filled with dirt even as he could still hear screams coming from
people still alive in the ditch."
"...There is no punishment that would be hard enough to be
applied to these Nazi beasts."
That an occurrence like this was the talk of the town as
early as October 1941 shows what information was available.
"Kellner realised there was more to be seen than was being
shown. That is some proof that it was not impossible, maybe not
even so difficult to see through things," said Feuchert.
Personal conversations, news reports and keen observation
convinced Kellner the Nazis were committing terrible crimes.
On Sept. 16, 1942, he wrote: "In the last few days Jews from
our district have been removed. From here it was the families
Strauss and Heinemann. I heard from a reliable source that all
Jews were taken to Poland and would be murdered by SS brigades.
"This cruelty is terrible. Such outrages will never be wiped
from the history of humanity. Our murderous government has
besmirched the name 'Germany' for all time."
Kellner also wrote a great deal about the crazed ambition of
Hitler that would lead to defeat. Noticing a lack of reports
about German losses, he made his own calculations on the basis
of death notices and came up with a figure of 30,000 per month.
"That may not be the right figure, but the point is he
realises the losses are extreme and he concludes that the war
cannot be won. This is very striking," said Feuchert.
DISGRACE
Kellner, realising Germany was heading for turbulent times,
set out to record them. He read newspapers from the Voelkischer
Beobachter, the Nazi party mouthpiece, and Das Schwarze Korps,
the SS newspaper, to local papers from all over the country.
"The purpose of my record is to capture a picture of the
current mood in my surroundings so that a future generation is
not tempted to construe a 'great event' from it (a heroic time
or something similar)," he wrote on Sept. 26, 1938.
"I fear very few decent people will remain after events have
taken their course and that the guilty will have no interest in
seeing their disgrace documented in writing."
Kellner, who never pretended to hold Nazi views, was under
surveillance and questioned by officials several times.
"My grandfather was determined, at great risk to his life,
to provide future generations with a weapon of truth against any
resurgence of Nazism and totalitarian impulses," Robert Martin
Scott Kellner, Friedrich's grandson and joint editor of the
diary, told Reuters in an email exchange.
Documents show Kellner came close to being sent to a
concentration camp but was careful enough not to let the Nazis
get hold of proof against him. "If his diaries had been found it
would have been over," said Feuchert.
In 1940, one Nazi official wrote: "If we want to apprehend
people like Kellner we will have to lure them out of their
corners and let them incriminate themselves. The time is not
ripe for an approach like the one used with the Jews. This can
only take place after the war."
PUBLICATION BATTLE
After the war, Kellner helped decide which local Nazi party
members should be barred from professions and public office. In
the late 1960s he gave the diaries to his grandson in the United
States who faced an uphill battle to get them published.
"I had no idea it would take over four decades to fulfill my
promise. Publishers throughout the United States and Germany did
not want to take a gamble," said his grandson.
Eventually the chronicles caught the eye of Bush, who put
them on exhibition at his presidential library in Texas in 2005.
That sparked interest in Germany and Feuchert and a team of
colleagues started five years of research, verifying Kellner's
sources and conversation partners before publication.
The appearance of the diaries, 15 years after a major
controversy over U.S. academic Daniel Goldhagen's book "Hitler's
Willing Executioners", has revived a debate on how much Germans
knew about the Holocaust. Goldhagen argued that many more
Germans were complicit in carrying out Hitler's plan to
exterminate Jews than had previously been acknowledged.
In the last few years, some focus has shifted to Germans'
own suffering, with documentaries and books on subjects from the
Allies' firebombing of Dresden and the rape of German women by
Soviet troops to expulsions of Germans from central Europe.
Kellner's diary features on Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper's
"recommended reading" list. The publishers, Wallstein, are on
the third print run, indicating unexpectedly strong demand with
about 6,000 copies sold and an English translation planned.
Der Spiegel weekly compared the diaries to those of Jewish
academic Victor Klemperer, whose account of the climate of
hostility and fear in the Nazi years is widely used in Germany
as a teaching text on the Third Reich.
"These magnificently edited volumes ... belong in every
German library and if possible every book shelf -- next to the
diaries of Klemperer," wrote Der Spiegel.
(Reporting By Madeline Chambers; Editing by Peter Graff)