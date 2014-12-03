(Clarifies nature of pay rise demanded in second paragraph)

FRANKFURT Dec 3 Germany's main railway union, the EVG, on Wednesday rejected an offer in their dispute over negotiating rights from German rail operator Deutsche Bahn .

The EVG, which is calling for a monthly wage hike of 6 percent for its workers, or a minimum of an extra 150 euros per month for the lower paid workers, rejected negotiations with Deutsche Bahn about a new wage structure that would set wage groups and salary levels for different jobs within the company.

Regina Rusch-Ziemba, EVG's lead negotiator, said the union expected a "negotiable, material offer" to be put on the table during negotiations on Dec 12. She said the existing wage system worked well and there was no need to change it.

GDL, a smaller union which rivals EVG, is demanding the right to negotiate on behalf of 17,000 train stewards rather than just train drivers. It also wants a 5 percent pay increase and a reduction in the working week to 37 hours from 39.

GDL is currently examining Deutsche Bahn's offer and its leader, Claus Weselsky, is expected to comment on Thursday.

Deutsche Bahn had made the two unions separate wage offers in November but EVG and GDL said they were basically the same in terms of their content. Ulrich Weber, a Deutsche Bahn board member, said the proposal did involve restructuring the wage structures. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt in Frankfurt; Writing by Michelle Martin in Berlin; editing by Ralph Boulton)