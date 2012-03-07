By Madeline Chambers
| BERLIN, March 7
BERLIN, March 7 A clothing company popular
among neo-Nazis has provoked protests in Germany by calling one
of its shops "Brevik", similar to the name of Norwegian mass
murderer and anti-immigration militant Anders Behring Breivik.
Mediatex apologised on Wednesday for causing offence, saying
the shop was named after a Norwegian town and had nothing to do
with Breivik who has admitted responsibility for a bomb and gun
massacre in Norway in July.
Activists in the eastern German town of Chemnitz spattered
the shop front with red paint after news of its opening last
week spread and local politicians organised demonstrations.
"Of all the place names to choose - out of thousands of
possible place names, they chose one that bears a resemblance to
the mass murderer," Julian Barlen, an activist against
right-wing extremism told Reuters.
The outlet caused particular offence as it is close to a
Jewish restaurant "Schalom", which has been targeted by
anti-Semitic attacks in recent years, according to its manager.
"We apologise if this reminds anyone of the massacre of last
summer. That was not intended," said Mediatex in a statement.
The shop's sign was taken down by Wednesday afternoon and
replaced with one spelling out the name of another Norwegian
town Tonsberg.
Social Democrat lawmaker Hanka Kliese, who has led the
protest against the shop, described the original name as
"tasteless, shocking and totally unacceptable".
"It is a partial victory that the name is being changed. We
are pleased to have had some impact. But we will not stop our
protest because a company that considered using such a name and
with such an ideology has no place here," Kliese told Reuters.
Thor Steinar's range includes hooded tops, belts, T-shirts
and camouflage jackets. Although the clothes do not show overt
Nazi images, which are illegal in Germany, many display military
symbols and patterns similar to the runes used by Hitler's SS.
German intelligence services have said the label is closely
associated with the far-right scene.
Although the Mediatex spokesman said the firm rejects
violence and extremism, critics argue it has acted differently
from other firms popular with neo-Nazis. British clothing firm
Londsale has said it does not want neo-Nazis wearing its clothes
and has given money to projects fighting extremism.
In the past, left-wing activists have staged protests
outside Mediatex's Thor Steinar shops in Berlin and Hamburg.
Most of its 13 outlets are in the former Communist East,
fertile ground for far-right sympathisers.
Germany's far-right problem shot to the top of the national
agenda last year after police stumbled across a neo-Nazi cell
they believe killed nine immigrants over a decade.
The find shook Germans and triggered criticism of failures
by the police and intelligence agencies in detecting a web of
brutal far-right crime.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Andrew Heavens)