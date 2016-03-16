BERLIN, March 16 Germany has banned the neo-Nazi
group "White Wolves Terror Crew" (WWT) following raids on 15
properties across the country as worries grow about a rise in
right-wing sentiment after the influx of more than a million
migrants last year.
Attacks on refugee shelters are increasing, with more than
200 on migrant hostels this year and right-wing sympathisers
responsible for almost all of them, police say.
Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said there was no place
in Germany for groups like the WWT, which his ministry says
advocates the creation of a dictatorship based on Nazism.
"The WWT acts openly and aggressively against our state and
our society, against migrants and people who think differently,"
he said.
"It spreads a xenophobic and inhuman ideology, it brings
right wing extremist incitement onto the street and is not
scared of committing violence."
Hamburg's intelligence agency said in a report last year
that WWT was originally a fan club of a right-wing radical
skinhead band and that some members had been seen shouting "Sieg
Heil" and giving the Nazi salute. Both are banned in Germany.
