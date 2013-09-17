LONDON, Sept 17 Flows at the southern section of
the 250,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) RMR oil product pipeline in
Germany have resumed after a blockage was repaired, a company
official said on Tuesday.
The section between Cologne and the Main river in western
Germany was shut 11 days ago due to a blockage during the
pipeline's restart following maintenance.
"The RMR south section is back in operation, the blockage is
resolved," a company official said.
The 583-km Rhein-Main-Rohrleitungstransportgesellschaft
(RMR) pipeline transports oil products from the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining hub to Germany.
Its main stakeholders are Royal Dutch Shell and BP
.