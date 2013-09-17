LONDON, Sept 17 Flows at the southern section of the 250,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) RMR oil product pipeline in Germany have resumed after a blockage was repaired, a company official said on Tuesday.

The section between Cologne and the Main river in western Germany was shut 11 days ago due to a blockage during the pipeline's restart following maintenance.

"The RMR south section is back in operation, the blockage is resolved," a company official said.

The 583-km Rhein-Main-Rohrleitungstransportgesellschaft (RMR) pipeline transports oil products from the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining hub to Germany.

Its main stakeholders are Royal Dutch Shell and BP .