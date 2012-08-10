BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 10 Germany's Economy Minister Philipp Roesler will table the financing problems of grid operator TenneT -- a major obstacle in Germany's offshore wind expansion -- when he meets with the Dutch government next week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

TenneT, owned by the Dutch government, is also the parent of TenneT TSO GmbH, one of Germany's four power network operators. TenneT TSO is responsible for connecting offshore wind plants in the North Sea with the German electricity grid but said it cannot afford the necessary investment.

Legal liability risks are a problem as grid operators must compensate wind park operators if power lines break down. This is discouraging them from building connections to offshore parks. Investors in the parks therefore have no guarantee they will be able to sell their power.

"The Ministry is appealing to TenneT's Dutch owner to make available the capital necessary to fulfil its legal obligations," a spokeswoman for Germany's economy ministry said, not saying whether talks next week would include offshore.

The expansion of offshore wind is one of the cornerstones of Germany's efforts to master the so-called Energiewende, the energy shift caused by its decision to fully abandon nuclear power by 2022 and to boost renewable sources of power.

Berlin wants to have more than 10,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore capacity installed by 2020, and 35,000 MW by 2030, vital in replacing 20,500 MW in nuclear capacity that will go offline by the end of 2022.

TenneT, which bought E.ON's German high voltage grid in 2009, plans to invest 14 billion euros ($17.23 billion) in German and Dutch networks over the next 10 years.

Last year it received 600 million euros in funds from the Dutch government to upgrade its grid in the Netherlands, but a number of offshore wind projects in Germany are being delayed as it struggles to secure finances for costly investment.

Since February, TenneT has agreed the sale of minority stakes in four offshore wind cables to Mitsubishi Corporation in two separate deals totalling 580 million euros.

In April Chief Executive Mel Kroon said that TenneT was looking to sell stakes in another two cables - DolWin1 and SylWin1.

TenneT is working on nine projects to connect wind farms in the German North Sea, which it said would generate a total of 5,000 MW of renewable electricity, or enough energy to supply 5 million households.

The Dutch government said last year it planned to privatise both TenneT and gas grid operator Gasunie to raise funds to upgrade their networks, but the new government to be elected Sept. 12 will decide on further steps. ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket, Christoph Steitz and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by David Cowell)