BERLIN Jan 16 New Zealand aims to begin talks
on a free trade deal with the European Union as soon as
possible, Prime Minister Bill English said on Monday after
meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who endorsed the idea.
Merkel told reporters at a joint news conference with
English that she would press the 28-nation EU to work toward a
quick trade accord with New Zealand.
She said there were no plans to link such an accord with New
Zealand's willingness to take in more refugees, but welcomed the
country's plans to provide more agriculture-based development
aid to African countries.
Merkel also said Germany would pay close attention to a
speech British Prime Minister Theresa May is to make on Tuesday
about her government's plan to leave the EU, but that the
negotiations would hinge on the content of the Article 50
application that it files to exit the 28-nation bloc.
"What will really count is what (application) is turned in
to Europe," Merkel said. "We will deal with the decision that
Britain makes for itself ... We'll wait and see, and we'll take
a look at it and will react to that."
Britain's pound fell sharply on Monday after reports in some
British newspapers that May's speech on Tuesday would harden
Britain's stance towards an economic bloc that accounts for
roughly half its exports and imports.
English also said New Zealand would look to agree a
"high-quality" free trade pact with Britain as soon as possible
after it exits the EU.
"We would negotiate an agreement with Britain when it's not
in the EU and it's ready to negotiate," English said. "We
wouldn't see a role to get ahead of that process."
Britain is not able to sign its own trade deals with third
countries while it remains an EU member, but the May government
has said it is keen to start preparatory talks so agreements can
be reached quickly after it leaves.
English said it would become clear in coming weeks what
actions the administration of incoming U.S. President Donald
Trump took regarding the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) free
trade agreement.
"If there is a change in the American policy and they decide
not to sign up to it, then we'd look for other ways of
continuing that engagement," English said.
Trump, who has said free trade deals have killed many jobs
in the United States, said in November he would withdraw the
United States from the TPP. English said New Zealand was keen to
see continuing U.S. engagement in Asia.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Mark Heinrich)