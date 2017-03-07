BERLIN, March 7 Germany's defence ministry has
decided to buy high-altitude MQ-4C Triton unmanned surveillance
planes built by U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp for
deliveries after 2025, ministry sources said on Tuesday.
The new drones will replace the Euro Hawk programme, which
Berlin cancelled in May 2013 after it became clear that it could
cost up to 600 million euros to get the system approved for use
in civil airspace.
The sources confirmed a story originally reported by the
Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
The plan, which must still be approved by parliament, calls
for Germany to buy the new aircraft from the U.S. Navy, which
awarded Northrop a contract to design the unmanned aircraft in
April 2008. Sensors for the new aircraft are to be built by
Airbus, as planned under the previous programme, the
sources said.
It was not immediately clear how many planes the ministry
would buy, or at what cost. Under the cancelled programme, it
had planned to buy five Euro Hawk aircraft for 1.2 billion
euros.
Experts do not expect to run into any problems winning
aviation approval for the new aircraft, which is launched from
land and is programmed to fly autonomously as high as 60,000
feet to gather a wide array of intelligence data.
Then-Defence Minister Thomas de Maiziere came under
pressure after he was forced to cancel the previous Euro Hawk
programme in 2013 after it became clear it would cost hundreds
of millions of euros to win aviation approval for the aircraft.
Ursula von der Leyen was moved into the defence minister job
later that year, and took office vowing to reform Germany's
ineffective procurement system.
Northrop developed the Triton, a marine-based variant of its
initial Global Hawk surveillance drone, for the U.S. Navy.
Ministry sources said the aviation approval for Triton would be
less costly because it was baked in from the start of the
programme.
