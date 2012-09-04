* Power generators shun gas, burn more coal

* Abundance of green power lowers CO2 costs

* Shippers of gas into Germany fear losing out

By Vera Eckert

MUNICH, Sept 4 German support for renewable energy drives down carbon emissions permit prices and so encourages use of power plants that burn carbon-intensive coal rather than gas, harming prospects for gas exporters to Germany, a Statoil executive said.

New German power capacity under construction totalled 10.7 gigawatts (GW) for coal and 1.7 GW of gas, Rune Bjoernson, senior vice president for natural gas at the Norwegian oil and gas producer, said on Tuesday.

"The German business is challenging because of the energy policy," he said in an interview during an industry meeting.

"Through the subsidising of renewables, the price of carbon falls. In that way, gas cannot demonstrate its advantages as a low CO2-emitting fuel."

Power output from renewable sources such as wind and solar, subsidised in Germany, is volatile and has to be backed up by availability of generating capacity that can be relied on round the clock.

As generators in the European Union have to cover power production that uses fossil fuels by buying emissions permits, this would tend to discourage coal-fired power generation which emits twice as much of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (CO2) as gas-fired output does.

However the price of the permits is historically low, partly because there is so much green power available already, undermining the advantage of gas and encouraging generators to build on existing coal-to-power capacity.

Coal is well established in Germany's power mix, where it accounted for 42.8 percent in 2011, compared with gas accounting for 18.3 percent, according to Statoil data.

Imported coal has another advantage - it is available from a number of origins at competitive cost while long-term gas supply is expensive as it is still largely linked to the price of oil.

Bjoernson said these factors had discouraged demand for gas imports.

"There is more gas available than Germany is asking for," he said.

Statoil's annual shipments to Germany have been running at around 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) including some transit volumes, compared with existing transport capacity of 55 bcm, according to the company.

Norway accounted for 34 percent of German gas imports last year as the second supplier after Russia and ahead of the Netherlands.

Statoil marketed roughly 80 percent of the Norwegian volumes, which are shipped via three pipelines.

Utilities have said they had to shelve plans for new gas-fired plants because the price of European wholesale power is near two-year lows, due to weak demand in the euro zone crisis.

Norwegian power firm Statkraft said in February it would shut a 430 MW gas-fired plant in the German North Sea port of Emden as costs and returns no longer add up.

The profitability of German gas-fired power plants has dropped to its lowest level since the summer of 2008, pushing the premium in generators' margins of coal well over that of gas, Reuters data showed last month. (Editing by Anthony Barker)