By Vera Eckert
MUNICH, Sept 4 German support for renewable
energy drives down carbon emissions permit prices and so
encourages use of power plants that burn carbon-intensive coal
rather than gas, harming prospects for gas exporters to Germany,
a Statoil executive said.
New German power capacity under construction totalled 10.7
gigawatts (GW) for coal and 1.7 GW of gas, Rune Bjoernson,
senior vice president for natural gas at the Norwegian oil and
gas producer, said on Tuesday.
"The German business is challenging because of the energy
policy," he said in an interview during an industry meeting.
"Through the subsidising of renewables, the price of carbon
falls. In that way, gas cannot demonstrate its advantages as a
low CO2-emitting fuel."
Power output from renewable sources such as wind and solar,
subsidised in Germany, is volatile and has to be backed up by
availability of generating capacity that can be relied on round
the clock.
As generators in the European Union have to cover power
production that uses fossil fuels by buying emissions permits,
this would tend to discourage coal-fired power generation which
emits twice as much of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (CO2)
as gas-fired output does.
However the price of the permits is historically low, partly
because there is so much green power available already,
undermining the advantage of gas and encouraging generators to
build on existing coal-to-power capacity.
Coal is well established in Germany's power mix, where it
accounted for 42.8 percent in 2011, compared with gas accounting
for 18.3 percent, according to Statoil data.
Imported coal has another advantage - it is available from a
number of origins at competitive cost while long-term gas supply
is expensive as it is still largely linked to the price of oil.
Bjoernson said these factors had discouraged demand for gas
imports.
"There is more gas available than Germany is asking for," he
said.
Statoil's annual shipments to Germany have been running at
around 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) including some transit
volumes, compared with existing transport capacity of 55 bcm,
according to the company.
Norway accounted for 34 percent of German gas imports last
year as the second supplier after Russia and ahead of the
Netherlands.
Statoil marketed roughly 80 percent of the Norwegian
volumes, which are shipped via three pipelines.
Utilities have said they had to shelve plans for new
gas-fired plants because the price of European wholesale power
is near two-year lows, due to weak demand in the euro zone
crisis.
Norwegian power firm Statkraft said in February it would
shut a 430 MW gas-fired plant in the German North Sea port of
Emden as costs and returns no longer add up.
The profitability of German gas-fired power plants has
dropped to its lowest level since the summer of 2008, pushing
the premium in generators' margins of coal well over that of
gas, Reuters data showed last month.
