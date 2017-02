BERLIN, Sept 20 Germany's finance ministry will appeal a ruling by a Hamburg court that suspends a nuclear fuel tax, a ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The Finance Court for the states of Hamburg, Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein on Monday suspended the enforcement of nuclear fuel tax at E.ON's (EONGn.DE) Grafenrheinfeld plant, saying that the law may violate the constitution. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski)