BERLIN, Sept 20 Germany's finance ministry will appeal a ruling by a Hamburg court that grants a temporary injunction on the payment of a nuclear fuel tax, a ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The Finance Court for the states of Hamburg, Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein on Monday suspended the enforcement of nuclear fuel tax at E.ON's (EONGn.DE) Grafenrheinfeld plant, saying that the law may violate the constitution.

"At this point we intend to make an appeal against this decision," the ministry spokeswoman said referring to the injunction.

"Nothing has been decided yet in the main issue, it isn't even pending," she added.

E.ON announced an appeal against fuel tax in June of this year. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski)