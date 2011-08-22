(Adds context, details)
FRANKFURT Aug 22 Two German state ministries
spoke out on Monday against a proposal to keep some of Germany's
nuclear power capacity on stand-by for reserve to balance power
grids in the aftermath of Japan's Fukushima disaster.
The environment minister of Hesse state, which houses RWE's
Biblis B reactor, one of the candidates put forward, said it
would not support the 34-year-old 1,300 megawatt (MW) plant.
"We don't want Biblis B as cold reserve," minister Lucia
Puttrich said in a statement.
She added that Germany's speedier than planned exit from
nuclear power for safety reasons could not be reconciled with
the idea of reactivating that same capacity previously deemed
too old to be safe.
The energy regulatory authority, Bundesnetzagentur, which
monitors power network stability, is due to decide soon what
type of reserve power capacity it wants to compensate German
grids for the sudden loss of some 8,800 MW of nuclear power.
The Berlin government enforced the shutdown after it became
clear that political majorities favoured a decisive move against
nuclear power at home, after witnessing the Japan crisis.
Biblis B had been mentioned in that context and also E.ON's
912 MW Isar 1 reactor as their geographic position is in
sensitive regions with power-guzzling heavy industries affected
by nuclear shutdowns in their vicinity. This came as the
regulator scouted around for possibilities and the energy
industry was ready to discuss options.
Baden Wuerttemberg state's environment ministry, which
supervises utility EnBW's reactors, said in a
statement it believed nuclear power to be unsuitable as a
reserve option because constant closures and restarts did not
fit with the technology.
Hesse said should a reserve be necessary at all -- which
grid companies have said is the case -- then it could come from
other conventional power such as coal and gas.
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Hendrik Sackmann; editing
by Jason Neely)