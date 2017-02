FRANKFURT Aug 25 E.ON (EONGn.DE) has received permission to restart its north Germany reactor Brokdorf later on Thursday at half load, the German utility said in a statement.

The plant was taken offline on Aug. 7 due to a fault detected in a transformer.

Normally, it has a capactiy of 1,480 MW but it will produce a maximum 700 MW for the time being as one transformer is being exchanged.

A second transformer is scheduled to be installed in four to five weeks when another stoppage will be necessary, followed by a resumption of full load.

