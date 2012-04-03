FRANKFURT, April 3 Germany's E.ON has
added another five days to the unscheduled outage at its
Brokdorf nuclear reactor in northern Germany, with the restart
now put at April 10, the operator's website showed on Tuesday.
The 1,410 megawatt (MW) power station in northern Germany
was taken offline on March 28, when the initial length of the
outage was put at two days, then extended to April 5.
The website said the cause was still being checked and gave
no further information.
The missing supply will be factored into wholesale power
market trading in Europe, where demand is currently low due to
the approaching Easter holidays, while renewable output is high,
supported by weather patterns.
E.ON is also due under long-term outage schedules to take
another nuclear plant, Grohnde, out of action between April 6
and April 21 for maintenance work.
That will leave the market short of another 1,480 MW of
stable supply.
