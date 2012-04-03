FRANKFURT, April 3 Germany's E.ON has added another five days to the unscheduled outage at its Brokdorf nuclear reactor in northern Germany, with the restart now put at April 10, the operator's website showed on Tuesday.

The 1,410 megawatt (MW) power station in northern Germany was taken offline on March 28, when the initial length of the outage was put at two days, then extended to April 5.

The website said the cause was still being checked and gave no further information.

The missing supply will be factored into wholesale power market trading in Europe, where demand is currently low due to the approaching Easter holidays, while renewable output is high, supported by weather patterns.

E.ON is also due under long-term outage schedules to take another nuclear plant, Grohnde, out of action between April 6 and April 21 for maintenance work.

That will leave the market short of another 1,480 MW of stable supply. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)